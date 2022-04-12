Ship-to-ship bunkering of ‘world’s 1st LNG-fueled VLCC’ done

April 12, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Dutch marine fuel supplier Titan LNG has teamed up with Petronas Marine, Petronas’ marine solutions unit, to deliver liquefied natural gas (LNG) under a term supply agreement to the “world’s first LNG-fueled very large crude carrier (VLCC)”.

The ship-to-ship bunkering of the Yuan Rui Yang VLCC, chartered by Koch Industries and owned by Cosco, took place in the port of Pasir Gudang, Malaysia using the Avenir Advantage, Petronas’ long-term chartered barge.

LNG-fueled VLCC, Yuan Rui Yang. Source: Titan LNG

As disclosed, this is the first delivery under the contract agreement between Titan LNG and Koch Industries and marks another milestone for the Petronas-Titan collaboration, which has previously supplied LNG across Asia to vessels including the Siem Aristotle and several other smaller vessels that were en route from Asia to Europe.

“We are proud of the strong and ongoing relationship with our supply partner, Petronas Marine, and the faith shown by our long-term customer, Koch Industries. As the LNG pathway gains recognition and momentum, taking a collaborative approach enables us to continue to deliver LNG safely across Europe, Asia and around the world”, said Michael Schaap, Titan LNG’s Marine commercial director.

Deemed the world’s first LNG-fueled VLCC, the Yuan Rui Yang was delivered in February this year.

The 333-metre long vessel is equipped with a dual-fuel engine, power generators and boiler. In gas mode, the ship’s endurance can reach 12,000 nautical miles, with a combined endurance for fuel and gas of 24,000 nautical miles. It makes the design energy efficiency index (EEDI) about 39.3% lower than the baseline value.

It is designed with the C-type storage tanks, which are two 3,500 cbm LNG low-temperature storage tanks with completely independent intellectual property rights obtained for the vessel.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago COSCO: ‘World’s first’ LNG dual-fuel VLCC delivered in China Posted: about 1 month ago

Follow Offshore Energy’s Green Marine on social media: