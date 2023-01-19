Photo: Illustration; Image by Navingo

Home Hydrogen Shipping Corporation of India to retrofit ships to green hydrogen
Shipping Corporation of India to retrofit ships to green hydrogen

January 19, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

The Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) will be required to retrofit at least two ships to run on green hydrogen or other green hydrogen-derived fuels by 2027 as part of India’s decarbonization plans. India has declared that it plans to become energy independent by 2047 and a net zero country by 2070. The country is […]

