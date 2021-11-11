Photo: Siem Offshore

Siem Dorado to begin 2022 with offshore wind gig

November 11, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian subsea shipping company Siem Offshore has secured a contract for its multi-purpose support vessel (MPSV) Siem Dorado at a new offshore wind farm.

The work will begin during the first quarter of 2022 and the scope includes the subsea development part for the undisclosed project.

The contract is for a firm period of up to 210 days, with options.

Siem Offshore did not reveal any other details about the work but did say it is for an international client.

This year, Siem Dorado executed a contract for Dutch subsea services provider DCN Diving in the North Sea, and recently carried out fiber optic cable lay, support, and hook-up activities offshore Guyana.

The 93.6-meter long diesel electric-powered vessel features a 100-ton heave compensated offshore crane, specially designed for remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and light construction duties.

Just a week ago, Siem Offshore secured contract extensions for its offshore subsea construction vessels (OSCVs) Siem Stingray and Siem Spearfish.

