Siemens Energy picks PSW’s solution for offshore pipeline heating

January 20, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

PSW Power & Automation, a provider of electrification and renewable energy solutions, is building an E-House module for Siemens Energy to be used for direct electric heating (DEH) of an offshore pipeline.

As disclosed, the order was placed in December 2021 following the pre-FEED and FEED phases of the project. The contract was awarded to PSW and its recently acquired engineering company Trans Construction.

Under the contract, the company will deliver the complete 120 MT E-House module including an integrated high-voltage room, local equipment room (LER), HVAC, seawater cooling system and fire protection.

E-house illustration; Image by Trans Construction

According to PSW, the module is designed and certified for installation offshore and includes complete structural design, electrotechnical installation and integration of the Siemens Energy DEH system and incorporates an integrated laydown deck.

The assembly and testing of the module will be carried out in PSW Power & Automation’s facilities at Ågotnes, Norway.



“E-house modules are used as building blocks in electrification projects both offshore as well as land-based industry. PSW sees a significant increase in demand for this product and is in a unique position to take a strong role in this market”, said Eirik Sørensen, general manager in PSW Power & Automation.

“With our multidisciplinary capacity and state-of-the-art facilities, we can handle the whole process from design, construction, assembly, testing and logistics for our customers”.

DEH systems are designed to control, compensate and balance the single-phase electrical load that the gas pipeline and the piggyback cable constitute, Siemens Energy describes.

Each of the systems is customized to the power requirements and electrical properties of the specified subsea load, in both “heat-up” and “maintain heat” mode. The systems are designed to be optimally tuned at any load condition to ensure an excellent power factor, low harmonic feedback, and to have low negative sequence current – important for minimal impact to the platform power grid.





