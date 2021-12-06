Silversea Cruises’ 1st LNG-powered ship Silver Nova underway

December 6, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Monaco-based cruise line Silversea Cruises says German shipbuilder Meyer Werft has started construction of its first LNG-powered cruise ship Silver Nova.

Courtesy of Silversea Cruises

Silver Nova belongs to a newbuild project known as Project Evolution. The vessel will be the first hybrid, luxury cruise ship free of local emissions at port.

Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg has started the ship’s construction. Executives from both Silversea and Meyer Werft marked the occasion with a traditional steel-cutting ceremony held on 18 November.

In addition to the LNG engines, the 4-megawatt fuel cell system will be the first major installation of its kind, the shipyard said.

In addition, Silver Nova is the first in the future line of Nova class ships.

Sustainable features of all the Nova class ships include a micro auto gasification system, resulting in lower incineration emissions. The ship class will also achieve an EEDI rating of approximately 25 per cent better than applicable IMO requirements. Shore power will allow the ship to shut down its main generators at ports and plug into the onshore energy supply, thereby cutting onboard local emissions to zero.

Overall, the ship is to achieve a 40 per cent reduction in its GHG emissions. This is in comparison to its previous class of ships (the Muse class).

Courtesy of Meyer Werft

Roberto Martinoli, CEO of Silversea Cruises, said: “Silver Nova is the manifestation of Silversea and Royal Caribbean Group’s long-term commitment to sustainability.”

The ship will also be one of the most spacious cruise ships and will offer passengers an ultra-luxurious experience. It will have a travel capacity of 728 guests and a gross tonnage of 54,700 tonnes.

It is set for delivery in summer 2023.