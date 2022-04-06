MPA, K Line join study on ammonia as marine fuel in Singapore

April 6, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and Japanese shipping company Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) will participate in the feasibility study jointly conducted since March 2021 by the SABRE consortium with the aim to establish a ship-to-ship based ammonia bunkering in the Port of Singapore, the largest bunkering port in the world.

Courtesy of MPA/Facebook

The consortium is comprised of the United States-based classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), Hong Kong-headquartered ship management company Fleet Management Limited, Singapore’s shipyard Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M), Danish shipping and logistics company A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S, Denmark-based non-profit organization Maersk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, and Japanese Sogo shosha general trading company Sumitomo Corporation.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed at a ceremony held on 6 April 2022 during the Singapore Maritime Week 2022. Taking place from 4 to 8 April, the Singapore Maritime Week is an annual gathering of the international maritime community to advance key industry issues and exchange ideas to bring the sector forward.

As informed, the partners will work on development works to establish an integrated ammonia supply chain, with the goal to commence ammonia bunkering within this decade.

Emitting zero CO2 when combusted, ammonia has been considered as one of promising options among various alternative marine fuels to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions within the shipping industry, which is in line with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) strategy to achieve a reduction of GHG emission by 50% in 2050 compared to the levels in 2008.

Specifically, the study aims to cover the entire end-to-end supply chain of ammonia bunkering, the design of ammonia bunkering vessels, as well as related supply chain infrastructure.

Relevant government agencies and experts in Singapore will be engaged in working towards the standardization of safe operation and regulations.

Each partner will contribute to the study within the scope set in line with its business domain.

