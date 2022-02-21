SITC welcomes first dual-fuel LNG-powered boxship

February 21, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Chinese shipping company SITC International Holdings has welcomed its first dual-fuel liquefied natural gas- (LNG) powered containership.

Photo: SITC

Named Tiger Longkou, the ship joined the SITC fleet after the Spring Festival of the year of Tiger.

It started service on the company’s China-Japan route in Shanghai on 18 February.

As informed, Tiger Longkou is the first LNG-powered containership put into operation by a Chinese liner company. LNG power mode cruise range is up to 5,000 nautical miles, meeting IMO Tier III emission requirements.

For a long time, SITC has been adhering to the concept of green development and has designed and built a number of new energy-saving and low-carbon containerships into operation.

With the arrival of the first LNG dual-fuel boxship Tiger Longkou, the shipping company has taken another step forward on the road of low-carbon environmental protection and zero emissions.

“The company will continue to practice the concept of green development, and actively develop and deploy a new generation of energy-saving, environmentally friendly, zero carbon emissions, new fuel energy container ships,” the company said.

Photo: SITC

In January 2022, the carrier welcomed another ship, the new 2,400 TEU SITC Decheng. The newbuild was named and delivered at Yangzijiang shipyard.

The Chinese company has been active in the newbuilding market over the past few years ordering a number of containerships in China and South Korea.

