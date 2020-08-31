SITC orders up to 12 gearless feeders from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding

August 31, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

Image courtesy: SITC

Hong Kong-based shipping firm SITC International Holdings has placed an order for six 1, 800 TEU gearless container carriers with China’s Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

Under the deal, the company has an option to bring the ordering tally up to 12 units.

The order is being placed despite the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the shipping and logistics supply chains, which have constrained companies’ interest in renewing fleets with newbuilds.

SITC said that it had managed to fight off headwinds from the pandemic due to its growth-oriented strategy.

“This newbuilding order will surely further promote the continuous improvement of SITC International’s fleet structure, and enhance SITC International’s competitiveness in the Asian regional market,” the company added.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has four Sub-Panamax containerships under construction for SITC, three set for delivery in 2020, and one in 2021, data from VesselsValue shows.

The company has already delivered 3 Sub-Panamxes from the series to SITC, this year, and two in 2019.

SITC has 76 ships in its fleet, including 6 bulkers and 70 containerships.