‘Sizeable’ contract win for Aker Solutions with ExxonMobil

May 19, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

ExxonMobil has awarded Aker Solutions with a contract to deliver dynamic and static subsea umbilicals for its recently sanctioned project in Guyana.

Source: Aker Solutions

The contract includes the delivery of three dynamic and seven static umbilicals totaling over 52 kilometers in length for the Uaru project.

Project execution, engineering, and manufacturing will be carried out at the Aker Solutions facility in Mobile, Alabama. Work will begin immediately, and delivery is planned for the first quarter of 2026.

Aker Solutions defined the contract as “sizeable”, meaning it is worth between NOK 0.5 billion and NOK 1.5 billion (approximately €42.7 million and €128 million).

“We are excited by the award of the Uaru umbilical system, and to continue our relationship with ExxonMobil in Guyana, following the previous awards of the Payara and Yellowtail umbilical,” said Maria Peralta, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions’ subsea business.

“These projects constitute an important portfolio of work in one of the most exciting basins in the world.”

The Uaru field is located about 200 kilometers east of Guyana’s capital Georgetown at a water depth of around 2,000 meters.

It is part of ExxonMobil’s Starbroek project and is expected to add approximately 250,000 barrels of daily capacity after the targeted start-up in 2026.

To remind, ExxonMobil and its co-venturers took a final investment decision for the Uaru project on 27 April.

Italian oilfield services provider Saipem was recently given the go-ahead to proceed with the final phase of work for the $12.7 billion oil development project. In addition, Japan’s FPSO provider MODEC disclosed on 8 May that it would proceed with engineering, procurement, and construction on the Uaru FPSO.

TechnipFMC is in charge of delivering a subsea production system for the project.