SLB and Eni in alliance for pipeline integrity monitoring and analysis

July 27, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

SLB and Eni, through its subsidiary Enivibes, have established an alliance for the deployment of a vibroacoustic wave detection system said to be capable of providing real-time analysis, monitoring and leak detection for pipelines around the world.

Source: SLB

The alliance covers the deployment of e-vpms (Eni Vibroacoustic Pipeline Monitoring System) for pipelines transporting liquid hydrocarbons and produced water.

According to the partners, the technology enables the detection of product loss attributable to external events such as attempted product theft or accidental impact, corrosion-related leak events, and land movement events caused by earthquakes or landslides.

The e-vpms technology can be retrofitted to any pipeline, regardless of age, providing immediate integrity data essential for maintaining a network’s continually reliable operation, SLB said.

“The e-vpms technology will equip operators with the ability to extract real-time data from even their oldest assets,” said Ziad Jeha, Business Line Director, Midstream Production Systems, SLB. “Operators will be able to receive reliable and specific real-time information, allowing for focused and timely responses, especially in instances of an environmental nature.”

Italian energy giant Eni in March created Enivibes, dedicated to increasing the market value of e-vpms.

Enivibes is the first venture established as part of the activities of Eniverse, the company’s Corporate Venture Builder. Eni holds 76% of the venture, Aresys 16% and Solgeo 8%.