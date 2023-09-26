Snam hires Greek firm for pipeline works on new FSRU project off Ravenna

September 26, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Greek company Corinth Pipeworks has secured a contract with Italian energy player Snam to manufacture and supply steel pipes for the development of an offshore and onshore natural gas pipeline for a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) to be deployed offshore Ravenna, Italy.

Corinth Pipeworks LSAW pipe mill expander tool. Courtesy of Corinth Pipeworks

Under the contract, which is valued at over €10 million, Corinth Pipeworks will deliver approximately 13 kilometers of longitudinally submerged arc-welded steel pipes (LSAW) for the FSRU pipeline.

Steel pipes will be manufactured in Greece and include internal and three-layer polypropylene, external coating, as well as concrete weight coating (CWC).

The Greek firm noted that the 26-inch (66.04-centimeter) pipeline will be certified to transport up to 100% hydrogen to cover the future energy mix.

The greenfield FSRU-based LNG terminal project in the port of Ravenna is described as a strategic project to help ensure Italy’s energy needs, providing critical infrastructure with a capacity of 170,000 cubic meters and a nominal throughput of 5 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year.

To remind, Snam purchased the FSRU from a unit of the Singapore-based shipping giant BW LNG for $400 million last year.

At the time, the company said operations are to start in the third quarter of 2024, following the completion of the authorization and regulatory process as well as the finalization of the works required for mooring and connection to the gas transport network.

Italian oilfield services provider Saipem was awarded a contract for the construction of facilities for this FSRU while compatriot Rosetti Marino secured a contract covering engineering, materials procurement, construction (EPC), and load-out for delivery of a new gas receiving platform – jacket and deck – mooring facilities for the FSRU and LNG carriers.

According to Rosetti Marino, the activities will start immediately and are expected to be completed by November 2024.