Southern Star arrives in NZ to kick off Tui decommissioning project

March 23, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Subsea operation vessel Southern Star has arrived in New Zealand to begin work on the Tui decommissioning project under charter with Shelf Subsea Services.

Southern Star. Courtesy of Shelf Subsea Services

To remind, Tasik Subsea secured a five-year charter with Shelf Subsea for the vessel in February this year.

At the time, the Southern Star had completed a docking and survey at Keppel Shipyard and was preparing to set sail to New Zealand.

Now, the 112-metre vessel will carry out a decommissioning project at the Tui oil field, expected to last for up to six months, including mobilisation and demobilisation.

In October 2021, Shelf Subsea won a contract with the New Zealand Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) for the removal of subsea infrastructure from the Tui field, covering the second phase of the decommissioning process.

Following the contract, the company selected EDG Australia to be a key supplier in the second phase of the project.

The first phase of the decommissioning of the Tui oil field, the disconnection and demobilisation of the FPSO Umuroa, was completed in May 2021.

