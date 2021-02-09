SPBES, GRSE to collaborate on electric/hybrid propulsion solutions for ships

February 9, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

Canadian energy storage solutions provider Sterling PlanB (SPBES) and India state-controlled shipyard Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to facilitate an increase in access to hybrid and fully electric propulsion and power solutions expertise throughout India.

Under the MOU, GRSE and Sterling PlanB want “to explore avenues to collaborate to effectively leverage each other’s competence and strengths in adopting electric/hybrid propulsion in ships by way of undertaking new design development to offer… environmentally friendly ships to customers”.

As explained, the MOU comes at a time when increasing pressure from international regulators to achieve emission reduction targets means that all facets of industry must rapidly adjust their operations.

The growing economy and development of heavy industries in India, mean that many government and non-government operators in the region are looking to zero emissions and low carbon solutions.

“We look forward to working with GRSE to provide their team with strategic expertise in the practical application of energy storage solutions,” Brent Perry, Sterling PlanB CEO, commented.

“Ships transport about 80% of the world’s commodities and maritime transport is responsible for almost 2.5% of total greenhouse gas emissions. The challenge today is therefore to find effective solutions to move away from use of fossil fuels,” Rear Admiral V K Saxena IN, Chairman and Managing Director of GRSE, said.

“Energy storage devices are now finding effective utilisation in ferries and inland water transport… GRSE looks forward to working with Sterling PlanB … to bring viable solutions for environmentally friendly transportation across the vast inland waterways of the country.”

Sterling PlanB designs and manufactures energy storage systems that are designed to integrate with existing electrical infrastructure and deliver significant operational benefits for vessels running on electric or hybrid power.

GRSE is primarily engaged in building vessels for the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard as well as para-military organizations of Government of India Visit.