Spirit Energy gives out North Sea decommissioning contracts

March 10, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

UK’s Spirit Energy Production has awarded DeepOcean and Heerema Marine Contractors with contracts for removal and disposal services of its North Sea decommissioning portfolio.

Following the submission of a joint tender, both companies won contracts that will be executed under a tripartite collaboration agreement.

The engineering, preparations, removal and disposal (EPRD) contract includes both firm work and optional scope that can be called off by the client during the contract period.

The firm scope includes decommissioning of A-Fields and Ensign fields, while the optional work includes a range of up to ten fields in the southern North Sea region, in both UK and Dutch sectors.

DeepOcean will be responsible for the removal and recycling of all subsea assets at the relevant fields, while Heerema will perform the removal and recycling of the topside and substructures.

The subsea scope will engage a variety of vessels from DeepOcean’s fleet and includes subsea structures, rigid pipelines, flexibles, umbilicals and mattresses, as well as providing associated engineering and project management services. The company will lead its part of the work out of its office in Aberdeen.

“This is a substantial contract for DeepOcean. We have significantly strengthened our workforce in Aberdeen in the past 18 months to enable us to take on more large projects such as this. We look forward to supporting Spirit Energy’s decommissioning efforts,” said Robin Mawhinney, head of UK at DeepOcean’s office in Aberdeen.

Spirit Energy announced in December 2021 that it had entered into agreements to divest its Norwegian business, including the Statfjord UK field, after which it will be predominantly a gas business.

A month ago, the company made board and executive appointments to lead its transition to a new phase focused on efficiency and how its assets can be used as part of the energy transition.