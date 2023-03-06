Stanlow Terminals to develop open-access green ammonia import terminal

March 6, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Essar Group’s Stanlow Terminals has announced it will develop a major new open-access import terminal for green ammonia in the Port of Liverpool, UK.

Illustration / Courtesy of Stanlow Terminals

According to Stanlow, this new terminal, which will be an expansion of existing facilities, will provide the connecting infrastructure to enable significant volumes of green ammonia to be imported into the UK.

Stanlow said the new terminal will enable the import and storage of more than one million tonnes per year of green ammonia for onward distribution into the UK or conversion back to green hydrogen for supply to the North West’s industrial customers.

It added that the green hydrogen produced will be used by a wide range of industries in the region, including as a sustainable fuel for marine shipping and to help decarbonise energy usage and, in doing so, contribute significantly to the UK’s net zero ambitions.

Once operational, the new terminal is expected to put Stanlow Terminals at the heart of the global hydrogen energy market, with ready access to large-scale international green ammonia imports, Stanlow said, adding that this can include imports from Essar’s 1 GW green ammonia project in Gujarat, India.

Stanlow Terminals noted that the new terminal will be located within its existing facilities, where it will benefit from the Port of Liverpool’s geographical location, deep water access, and maritime infrastructure which is capable of handling the largest gas carrier vessels, adding the terminal will also benefit from direct connectivity with HyNet, the UK’s low carbon hydrogen project.

The terminal is scheduled to commence operations in 2027, with feasibility studies currently being undertaken.

Michael Gaynon, Chief Executive of Stanlow Terminals, commented: “This new terminal is the latest milestone in Stanlow Terminal’s and Essar’s ongoing commitment to leading the UK’s low carbon transformation. By investing in new energies infrastructure and building a secure supply chain of green ammonia into the UK, we are building on our expertise in storing and blending of bulk liquids to put the North West economy at the forefront of the UK’s energy transition to net zero.”

Prashant Ruia, Director of Essar Capital, said: “We’re excited to be sharing more detail of our investment plans. The new terminal provides the connecting infrastructure to enable Essar’s ambition to be a major hub of low carbon energy innovation and a leader in production globally.”

Claudio Veritiero, CEO of Peel Ports, welcomed Stanlow Terminals’ investment in Port of Liverpool’s “exciting future,” while Chris Shirling-Rooke, CEO of Mersey Maritime, among other things, welcomed Stanlow’s commitment to supporting environmental goals.

Stanlow’s announcement follows the formation of Essar Energy Transition (EET) to drive energy transition in the UK and India. According to Essar, EET plans to invest a total of $3.6 billion in developing a range of low-carbon energy transition projects over the next five years, of which $2.4 billion will be invested across its site at Stanlow.