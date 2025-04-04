RMK Marine
RMK Marine clinches order to construct 'world's first' sail-assisted boxship



April 4, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

French activist shipping company Windcoop has placed an order for what it hailed as the ‘world’s first’ wind-powered container vessel at RMK Marine shipyard in Tuzla, Türkiye.

According to RMK Marine, the wind-powered open hatch boxship will operate on a route between Madagascar and France. The unit’s construction is reportedly set for 2026, while the ship would hit the seas in May 2027.

As informed, the vessel will boast a length of 91.3 meters. The shipyard’s representatives have highlighted that the unit would be equipped with a number of eco-friendly solutions. Windcoop shared that the containership will be powered by three asymmetrical 350 square meter wingsails crafted by compatriot manufacturer Computed Wing Sail (CWS).

As a result of this technology, the vessel is expected to achieve a 60% reduction in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions compared to a conventional cargo ship.

Windcoop representatives have further noted that the total cost of the project is estimated at around €28.5 million (approximately $31.3 million), with €6.8 million already raised in equity and the remainder to be secured through a structured loan as well as a counter-guarantee, both from domestic banks.

It is understood that the French shipping player plans to have a second unit built as well in order to ‘widen’ its network. The study of this vessel’s design is reportedly already underway.

When it comes to wind-assisted ships, France has been one of the most ‘active’ nations, with its companies eyeing this green technology at an increasing pace, particularly in 2024.

For instance, the country’s sailing freight transport company TransOceanic Wind Transport (TOWT) christened its first sailing cargo vessel Anemos and laid the keel for the third unit of this series, named Atlantis, in November last year. At the end of December, TOWT also took delivery of Artemis, the second newbuild of the series.

Moreover, RMK Marine recently marked a related ‘milestone.’ Specifically, at the end of January 2025, the company rolled out the red carpet for the Neoliner Origin—described as the ‘world’s first’ commercial sailing roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) vessel. The 136-meter-long newbuild was constructed for French shipping player Neoline.

As informed, Neoliner Origin, the building of which commenced in November 2023, is anticipated to be fully operational by the summer of this year.

