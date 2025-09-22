Stena Line
Back to overview
Home Shipbuilding Stena Line: Brand new methanol-ready hybrid ferry debuts on Belfast-Heysham route

Stena Line: Brand new methanol-ready hybrid ferry debuts on Belfast-Heysham route

Vessels
September 22, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Swedish ferry company Stena Line has welcomed the first of its new methanol-ready hybrid freight ferries to Belfast Harbour, Northern Ireland’s maritime hub.

Courtesy of Stena Line

The multimillion-pound purpose-built Stena Futura goes into service on the freight-only Belfast to Heysham route today.

The 147-meter Stena Futura will operate 12 sailings per week providing much-needed additional freight capacity on the route which connects local hauliers directly into the key North of England road freight network.

The NewMax hybrid vessel completed its sea trials in China in late June 2025. The ferry was built at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard, Weihai.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

Once operational, Stena Futura and sister ship Stena Connecta, currently under construction and due to enter service also on the Belfast-Heysham route in early 2026, will enhance freight capacity by 40% on the Belfast-Heysham in response to an increase in customer demand for services between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

The two hybrid vessels, which are ‘methanol-ready’, are expected to play a key role in Stena Line’s sustainability journey. They are further enhanced with built-in technologies that enable the use of both battery propulsion and shore power, when available.

Stena Futura is said to represent a significant step forward in sustainable shipping, built to operate on methanol and is part of a broader initiative to integrate sustainable technologies. The sister vessel in the same series is being delivered “rotor sail ready,” further demonstrating the ferry company’s commitment to wind propulsion.

“The arrival of Stena Futura in Belfast is a significant milestone in our 30-year association with the city. Stena Futura and sister vessel Stena Connecta represent an investment of over £100 million, highlighting our commitment to our Irish Sea network,” Paul Grant, Route Director Stena Line, commented.

“These vessels represent a crucial step in our broader sustainability journey. By integrating battery propulsion and shore power capabilities, we are making significant strides towards our goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 30% by 2030…”

“The arrival of Stena Futura marks an exciting new era of sustainable, greener shipping across the Irish Sea. Our own investments to upgrade the Port of Heysham, alongside the long-standing and valued partnership with Stena Line, will enable an improved, more resilient, and environmentally responsible gateway for our customers,” Phil Hall, Port Director at Peel Ports Group, said.

Stena Line is the largest ferry operator on the Irish Sea, with the biggest fleet providing up to 238 weekly sailings. In total, the company operates about 40 vessels.

Read more

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles