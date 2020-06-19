STL completes testing for two Total tree running tools

Photo: STL

  • Equipment
June 19, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

STL said it has successfully overhauled and completed operational readiness testing for two of Total UK’s tree running tools TRT’s.

Subsea Technologies Group Limited (STL) also noted that the work scope for Total took place on time and on budget.

The Aberdeen-based firm continues to develop it’s rapid turn around of support services and maintenance for all its clients equipment.

Shane Jakeman (VP STL) stated:

“It’s good to see major clients starting to look for alternative rapid response solutions for ensuring their kit’s tested and operationally ready to go.

“We continue to ensure we offer efficient maintenance solutions for a large range of equipment.”

To remind, Helix Energy Solutions acquired a majority stake in Aberdeen-based subsea engineering company last year.

Posted: about 1 year ago

Helix Buys STL

Categories:
  • Business & Finance
Posted: about 1 year ago

STL specializes in the design and manufacture of subsea pressure control equipment, including well intervention, well control and also SCS.

