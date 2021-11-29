Stolt Tankers appoints new managing director

November 29, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian tanker operator Stolt Tankers has appointed a new managing director of Stolt Tankers Shipowning (STSO).

Maren Schroeder, who joined the company in 2019 as fleet director, will take up the new role from April 1, 2022.

Prior to joining Stolt Tankers, she held the position of head of technical at Vroon B.V. where she reported to the Group Board of Directors and managed a fleet of 200 ships.

As disclosed, Shroeder will succeed Mark Martecchini who is retiring in April 2022, after more than 38 years with the company.

“The appointment of Maren Schroeder is good news for Stolt Tankers, and retaining Mark Martecchini’s experience until April will help to ensure her smooth transition into the leadership team”, said Lucas Vos, president of Stolt Tankers.

“Maren’s background in shipping combined with her inside knowledge of our operations will ensure we maintain our leading position in the industry. Maren’s appointment brings a new dimension to our leadership team through her passion and commitment to leading the transformation of STSO as we pursue our ambition of a successful IPO”.

Stolt Tankers, part of Stolt-Nielsen Limited, operates a fleet of 152 chemical and parcel tankers. The company, which is a member of the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, is involved in several research projects, particularly in the area of new, lower emission fuels for ships.

To support the shipping industry’s drive to reduce its carbon footprint, in 2020 Stolt Tankers published its ambition to reduce its own carbon intensity by 50% by 2030 (relative to 2008) and to become a fully carbon-neutral business by 2050.

Earlier this month, the company revealed that it had reduced its fuel consumption by 6% compared to 2020. Additionally, several ships were installed with advanced power-saving propeller fins.