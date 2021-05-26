Stolt Tankers joins Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

May 26, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

Tanker operator Stolt Tankers, part of Stolt-Nielsen Limited, has become an official partner to Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping.

By signing a partnership agreement with the center, Stolt Tankers committed to long-term collaboration around the development of zero-carbon solutions for the maritime industry.

Photo: Stolt Tankers

Through this partnership the two organisations commit to extensive knowledge sharing and to exploring future fuel pathways where Stolt Tankers brings expertise around the challenges and safety aspects of handling fuels and chemicals both at sea and in terminals.

Other possible areas of collaboration include energy efficiency opportunities and new technologies. As a partner, Stolt Tankers will directly contribute through secondments of R&D and shipping experts as well as test capacity of its own vessels in relevant demonstration projects and activities.

“I strongly believe that the know-how, innovation and creativity needed for a greener future cannot be achieved by any one company alone and am excited to have joined the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping so that we can solve some of the decarbonisation challenges that our industry faces, together,” Lucas Vos, President Stolt Tankers, commented.

“With Stolt Tankers we are getting a partner with extensive knowledge and expertise in transport and handling of fuels and chemicals which is critical for assessing viable pathways for future fuels,” Bo Cerup-Simonsen, CEO of the center, said.

Shipping’s road map to decarbonisation

With 70,000 ships consuming m300tons fuel p.a., global shipping accounts for around 3% of global carbon emissions, a share that is likely to increase as other industries tackle climate emissions in the coming decades.

Achieving the long-term target of decarbonisation requires new fuel types and a systemic change within the industry. Shipping is a globally regulated industry, which provides an opportunity to secure broadbased industry adoption of new technology and fuels.

To accelerate the development of viable technologies a coordinated effort within applied research is needed across the entire supply chain. Industry leaders play a critical role in ensuring that laboratory research is successfully matured to scalable solutions matching the needs of industry.

At the same time, new legislation will be required to enable the transition towards decarbonisation.