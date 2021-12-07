Strategic Marine to build another fast crew boat for Malaysian operator

December 7, 2021, by Nermina Kulovic

Singapore’s shipbuilder Strategic Marine has secured a new contract for a 42m fast crew boat (FCB) from a repeat client, Malaysia’s Centus Marine.

Strategic Marine has informed that the vessel will be the latest bespoke design FCB the company will deliver to Centus Marine, with two vessels successfully delivered to the offshore marine service provider in 2021 despite the challenges of the global pandemic and one slated for delivery in early 2022.

This latest 42m FCB is powered by three Cummins KTA50 engines, cruising at 30 knots and reaching top speeds of more than 31 knots. As explained by Strategic Marine, the vessel was designed with rigorous weight control measures to boost performance, it incorporates robust hull engineering specifically designed for tough commercial environments and demanding offshore conditions where it will be operational.

Centus Marine said: “This boat is tailored to our specific offshore operating conditions and thanks to Strategic Marine’s policy of continuous improvement, we’ve been able to influence vessel design incorporating crew and passenger feedback which has proved really valuable, helping keep us at the forefront of this competitive market.”

Strategic Marine’s Fast Crew Boat

According to Strategic Marine, crew comfort is a priority, which is reflected in the interior arrangement of the vessel. There is accommodation for up to 100 personnel, dedicated luggage racks, and an accommodation area that offers 12 berths in seven cabins. The new vessel also offers bow boarding, an enlarged wheelhouse, and a large incorporated deck storage area with wide walkways to ensure safe crew transfer in challenging offshore conditions.

Strategic Marine has now built and delivered more than 600 vessels made of both aluminium and steel for a variety of clients in the maritime, offshore, and naval defence sectors.

In related news, Strategic Marine in September 2021 launched its new Aluminium 42m Gen 4 FCB design, featuring a new hull form and Z-bow to improve fuel consumption, efficiency, and seakeeping, reduce power for the same speed and deadweight (DWT), and lower emissions.