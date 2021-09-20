Strategic Marine launches new fast crew boat design

September 20, 2021, by Melisa Cavcic

Strategic Marine, a shipbuilding company headquartered in Singapore, has announced the launch of its new Aluminium 42m Gen 4 Fast Crew Boat (FCB) design.

The new design features a new hull form and Z-bow to improve fuel consumption, efficiency, and seakeeping, reduce power for the same speed and deadweight (DWT), and lower emissions, according to Strategic Marine’s statement.

Furthermore, the new design provides expanded operating capabilities, enhanced safety and comfort features from previous generations. The vessel will offer options including gyro-stabilizer, semi-autonomous system, and motion compensated gangway.

“The latest Gen 4 design is Strategic Marine’s answer to the increasing operational demands of not only our clients, but the environment too,” stated Chan Eng Yew, CEO of Strategic Marine.

Southerly Designs has collaborated on the development of the new hull, while the CFD analysis and optimization were done by Seaspeed Marine Consulting.

Comprehensive model testing has been carried out at the Australian Maritime College to confirm the performance predictions. The hull resistance is reduced by over 8 per cent compared to the Gen 3 hull form, according to these test results. The feedback from operators has been incorporated into the vessel design to further improve its performance compared to the Gen 3 design, launched in 2014.

Video: Tank test; Courtesy of Strategic Marine

Strategic Marine’s Gen 4 FCB is 42m in length, while its cargo carrying capacity is 190DWT, which is a significant increase from the previous 105 tonnes. It has a clear deck area of 140m2 with a cargo deck area of 120m2 and a deck loading capacity of 2.5 tonnes/m2.

The new vessel’s business class seating capacity is between 80 and 100 passengers with space for 12 crew in seven berths and one medical office, according to the company.

Photo: Gen 4 Fast Crew Boat; Source: Strategic Marine

To provide optimum comfort and visibility, the wheelhouse has been increased in size, while the main passenger superstructure area has been fitted with maximum size windows along with improved positioning to reduce motion sickness by providing excellent passenger visibility.

An optional gyro stabilizer will significantly reduce the vessel’s rolling motion. Coupled with an optional motion compensated gangway, the gyro offers the ultimate level of safety for personnel transfers to the offshore installation, Strategic Marine said. The company has also stated that an autonomous control module for either local or remote autonomous operations can be fitted as well.

Fitting the vessel with three Cummins KTA 50 M2 engines will ensure it delivers clean and efficient power of 4,026kw (5,400hp). It is expected to provide a service speed in excess of 30 knots at 85 per cent MCR with a full speed of 32 knots at 100 per cent MCR. At service speed, the fuel consumption is approximately 827 litres/hr (3 engines).

The vessel can also be equipped with the motion compensated gangway, deck crane, gyro stabilizer, active ride control, SCR System for IMO tier III compliance, hybrid propulsion options, biosafe notation, twin bow thrusters, bow boarding, ballistic protection, DP1, semi-autonomous control and fire fighting systems.

The vessel can be classed with any IACS classification society and has already achieved “Approval In Principle” with Lloyds, BV and RINA.