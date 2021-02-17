Strohm lands its first contract in deep-sea mining

February 17, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) specialist Strohm has secured a contract from Allseas to support its deep-sea mining technology project.

This is the first time Strohm will deliver its TCP solution for a deep-sea mining application.

Related Article Posted: 7 days ago Deep-sea mining game making progress Posted: 7 days ago

Under the agreement, Strohm will provide Allseas with a spoolable TCP Jumper to connect the seabed vehicle to the vertical transport system.

The TCP

TCP is 80 per cent lighter versus its metallic equivalents reducing the need for buoyancy, which is an important benefit for deep-sea mining activities, Strohm explains.

Manufactured at its facility in The Netherlands and delivered in long spoolable lengths, TCP comes with an abrasion resistant liner which provides a distinct advantage over short, flanged rubber-based pipes typically deployed for slurry transport operations.

The jumper’s inner bore is also extremely smooth, and its strong composite wall provides good collapse resistance while maintaining sufficient flexibility, Strohm added

Oliver Kassam, Strohm CEO, said:

“The appeal of TCP to this sector underlines its versatility and suitability compared to steel reinforced, rubber alternatives, increasing the company’s growth potential further across the energy transition.

“For this project, TCP’s lower carbon credentials are in tandem with the overarching strategy to impose minimum impact on the environment. Our technology is proven to reduce the CO2 footprint of pipeline infrastructures by more than 50 per cent and is completely impervious to corrosion making it a sustainable solution with a long lifecycle. TCP was first implemented by the oil and gas sector in 2007, and we have enjoyed zero failures to date making it an extremely reliable technology; it is also completely recyclable.”

Strohm is also currently developing its technology for offshore wind, hydrogen, and carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) applications.