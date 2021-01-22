Subsea 7 grabs Angola contract

January 22, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Subsea 7 has won a contract from Cabinda Gulf Oil Company (CABGOC) for the Sanha Lean Gas Connection (SLGC) project offshore Angola.

Specifically, the project comprises the construction and installation of the Lean Gas Platform (LGP) system in Block-0 off Angola.

It takes place at a water depth of approximately 70 metres.

Project management and also engineering will come from Subsea 7’s offices in Paris and Lisbon.

Fabrication will take place at Sonamet’s yard in Lobito, Angola from 2021 to 2022, while offshore operations will occur from 2022 and 2023.

Related Article Posted: 3 months ago Bourbon streamlines Subsea 7 logistics in Angola Posted: 3 months ago

Gilles Lafaye, senior vice president Africa, Middle East and Caspian Region, said:

“This is the result of a long-term collaboration with the client and a track record of delivering successful projects.

“The project reinforces Subsea 7’s presence in Angola and our commitment to support Africa’s energy industry.”

According to Subsea 7, the deal is worth between $150 million and $300 million.