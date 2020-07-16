Subsea 7 nets another offshore wind contract in Taiwan
- Project & Tenders
Subsea 7 has secured a contract for the installation of the submarine cable system at an undisclosed offshore wind project in Taiwan.
Project engineering will commence immediately at Seaway 7’s offices in Leer, Germany, and in Taipei, Taiwan, while the offshore activities are expected to commence in 2023.
The contract is subject to a final investment decision by the client. Further details have not been disclosed due to contractual reasons.
Subsea 7 has been selected for several projects in Taiwan, one of which is Formosa 2, where it is in charge of the transportation, pre-piling and installation of 47 jacket foundations.
In 2018, the company secured a contract for the supply and installation of the export and inter-array grid cable systems at the Yunlin offshore wind farm.
The following year, Subsea 7 announced a contract for the installation of a submarine cable system on an undisclosed offshore wind project in Taiwan.
