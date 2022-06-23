Subsea 7 targets better offshore wind foothold in South Korea with new office

June 23, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Subsea 7 has opened a new office in Seoul, South Korea, as it aims to better support the local offshore wind market.

According to Subsea 7, South Korea is emerging to be an important market for both fixed and floating offshore wind and the move is set to support the country in achieving its ambitious targets.

“From our new office in Korea we are able to better support our current efforts on several major offshore wind prospects and those we expect in the future,” said Daniel Cho, Subsea 7’s managing director in South Korea.

“We can connect with all stakeholders to further establish ourselves in Korea and to help develop a sustainable offshore wind industry.”

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago Subsea 7 sees growth in revenues, expects tendering activity to remain high Posted: about 1 month ago

South Korea does not have any commercial-scale offshore wind farms in operation and, besides the 60 MW Seonam demonstrator, it is home to the Tamra offshore wind farm which has a capacity of 30 MW.

The country recently got what is said to be its first subsea power cable laying vessel as LS Cable & System held the launching ceremony in April.

GL2030 will be used in domestic projects in the first half of this year and is anticipated to participate in overseas construction projects in the future.

Follow Offshore Energy’s Subsea on social media: