Subsea 7’s 2024 graduate program opens for applications

May 18, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Subsea 7 has launched applications for its two-year engineering graduate program for next year which takes place in the French capital.

Source: Subsea 7

According to Subsea 7, the Graduate Engineer Development Scheme (GEDS) involves both on and off-the-job development and exposes graduates to a variety of engineering experiences and elements of project execution spanning from detailed design engineering to opportunities to work offshore.

The program focuses on subsea structure and piping design; rigid flowline and riser design; flexibles and umbilical systems development; offshore installation analysis and method; geotechnics; materials, welding and coating; electricals, instrumentation and controls; as well as system engineering including flow assurance and engineering risk.

The company notes that the students will develop skills in pre-commissioning of complex subsea systems; remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and diving operations preparation; Python automation of engineering tasks; data science applied to engineering; and engineering problem solving and root cause analysis to support business improvement.

Throughout the GEDS scheme, Subsea 7 provides support from local and corporate offices, offers courses and field trips besides the day-to-day job, and provides the chance of networking with experts and the global graduate engineering community.

Applications are open until July and the program takes place in Suresnes.

Speaking about other news coming from the company, it is worth noting that Subsea 7 recently reported a revenue of $1.2 billion for the first quarter of 2023, a 4 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, stating it is on track to achieve a higher whole-year revenue than in 2022.