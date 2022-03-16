Subsea cable for new Filipino transmission project to come from Japan

March 16, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Japan’s Furukawa Electric and Philippines-based S.L. Development Construction Corporation have secured a contract to deliver a subsea power transmission project in the Philippines.

Source: Furukawa Electric

Furukawa Electric will supply 230 kV AC XLPE-insulated 1,600 mm2 triple-core submarine cable, and cable temperature and load monitoring system.

The contract, awarded by the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, is worth approximately JPY 4.3 billion (circa €33 million).

The new transmission project will connect the Cebu substation and Lapulapu substation in Visayas.

It is set to reinforce power transmission capacity and maintain the continuous transmission of power towards the major loads centers in Mandaue and Mactan, even during N-1 contingency conditions, Furukawa Electric said.

Delivery and completion of the cable system are scheduled for 2023.