Subsea Expo called off as virus woes continue

January 26, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

The world’s largest underwater engineering event – Subsea Expo – will not be taking place this year.

Organisers, Subsea UK, who have already postponed the event from February to May this year due to the coronavirus-imposed restrictions have decided to wait until 2022 before staging the event.

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago Subsea Expo rescheduled due to Covid-19 restrictions Posted: 2 months ago

The three-day exhibition and conference should now run from 22 to 24 February 2022.

Neil Gordon, chief executive of Subsea UK, said: “With the new lockdown, rising cases and new variants of the virus, there are strong indications that this year will continue to be disrupted despite the vaccine roll-out. There is no appetite among our members and the wider industry for Subsea Expo to become a virtual exhibition so we have taken the difficult but sensible decision to wait until February 2022 when we can be more certain of being able to deliver the event safely and secure the maximum attendance from the UK and overseas.”

Subsea Expo will now celebrate its 16th anniversary in 2022. All exhibitors and sponsors will be able to carry over their bookings and any deposits to next year’s event.

In the meantime, Subsea UK is exploring the potential of a scaled-down virtual event or series of events for May 2021.

Gordon added: “We had already secured leading figures from sectors of the blue economy to present at Subsea Expo under the theme of Oceans of Opportunity – harnessing the Blue Economy. With significant opportunities for the underwater engineering industry in the global blue economy, estimated to be worth $3 trillion by 2030, we are keen to keep the momentum building around this exciting topic with on-line events at which delegates can explore the potential, glean valuable market intelligence and make valuable connections – albeit virtually.”