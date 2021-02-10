Subsea Innovation CPS retrofit for UK offshore wind farm

February 10, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Subsea Innovation has delivered a first of kind retrofit cable protection system (CPS) to a UK offshore wind farm.

According to the parent company Tekmar, the delivery was part of cable protection remedial works.

It also included installation tooling and offshore installation support.

In addition, the scope of work is part of Subsea Innovations’ largest offshore wind project to date.

It took place alongside Group companies AgileTek Engineering who helped determine design requirements and performed dynamic fatigues analysis and Tekmar Energy who supplied PU components.

Subsea asset protection specialist Tekmar acquired Subsea Innovation in 2018 in a deal worth £4 million.