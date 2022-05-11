Subsea services bring MMA to Qatar

May 11, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

MMA has secured an integrated vessel and subsea services contract to provide offshore construction support services in Qatar.

Source: MMA

The multi-purpose support vessel MMA Pinnacle will be deployed in Qatar to provide a range of subsea services in support of a tier-one contractor working on a pipeline installation campaign.

The campaign is set to commence in early June and is expected to continue until December.

“This project marks a major milestone for MMA, securing a significant integrated subsea services contract which utilises our subsea skills and vessel in combination,” said MMA’s managing director David Ross.

“The MMA Pinnacle recently returned to the fleet after a three-year fixed term charter and we are very pleased to have secured the vessel into an integrated subsea contract.”

MMA estimates the revenue from the project to be in the order of $16.5 million for the firm contract period.

In the most recent company-related news, MMA secured a deal for its platform supply vessel (PSV) MMA Inscription with Woodside, for operations offshore Western Australia.

The 2012-built PSV will support offshore field development drilling for the Scarborough project in Australia’s North West.

