Subsea7 to decommission subsea infrastructure related to 20-year-old FPSO

November 20, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Subsea 7 has secured what it says is a “sizeable” contract by Shell for the decommissioning of subsea infrastructure offshore Brazil.

FPSO Fluminense. Source: MODEC

The contract will see Subsea 7 deliver the decommissioning of subsea infrastructure associated with the FPSO Fluminense in the Bijupirá and Salema fields of the Campos Basin, at 700 meters of water depth.

The company’s scope includes the disconnection, recovery, and disposal of ten flexible risers, three umbilicals and nine mooring lines.

Offshore works are planned to start in December.

Yann Cottart, Subsea7 Brazil Vice-President, said: “Twenty years ago, Subsea7 installed the flexibles and umbilicals for Shell’s Bijupirá and Salema fields and, two decades later, we’re proud to be one of Shell’s chosen contractors to take part in the completion of this field’s life cycle.”

The 390-meter-long FPSO Fluminense with an LDT of 51.000 Mt was commissioned in 2003 at the Bijupirá and Salema oil fields. These fields are located adjacent to each other, around 250 kilometers east of Rio de Janeiro, in water depths ranging from approximately 470 to 800 meters.

Shell formalized a limited notice to proceed (LNTP) agreement with Modern American Recycling Services, Europe (M.A.R.S.) earlier this year for dismantling and green recycling of the FPSO Fluminense.