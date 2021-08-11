Sumitomo Corporation joins Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center

August 11, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Japan’s trading company Sumitomo Corporation and Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping have signed a partnership agreement to work on the development of zero-carbon technologies for the maritime industry.

As informed, the trading company will work on the research and

development (R&D) projects included in the center’s portfolio.

Furthermore, the firm will contribute to the development of methodologies for safe and sustainable fuel solutions for shipping, promoting maritime’s decarbonization.

The reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions is an important priority for the shipping industry, and the International Maritime Organization (IMO) has set a target of halving GHG emissions relative to the 2008 level by 2050.

“With a shared commitment to contribute to a carbon-free

world through energy and technology innovation we see great potential in exploring alternative fuel pathways for shipping together,” center’s CEO Bo Cerup-Simonsen commented.

Sumitomo Corporation will also join the Center Advisory Board to offer knowledge and expertise for transition strategies and participate in further development of the center and its activities.

Based in Copenhagen, the Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center is an independent, not-for-profit, research and development center launched with the support of the A.P. Moller Foundation to decarbonise the maritime industry.

The center works across the shipping industry, collaborating with companies, academia and authorities.

The center has seven founding partners and sixteen strategic partners, including Sumitomo Corporation.

The latest company to join the center is UK-based oil and gas major BP.