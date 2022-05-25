Survey to begin at largest Irish offshore wind farm in June

May 25, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

A geotechnical survey will begin at the Codling offshore wind farm in Ireland at the beginning of June as part of the consenting process for the project.

Operations are expected to commence on 6 June at the earliest and are likely to finish on 4 July, weather permitting.

The works will consist of a geotechnical investigation to characterize the potential export cable corridor and will be conducted at a single location at any given time.

Several potential export cable corridors are being assessed.

A total of three vessels will be working on the project, including the jack-up barge OCM 80, tug vessel Trojan and crew transfer vessel (CTV) Ocean Clipper.

The plan is to have the geotechnical investigation operating on 12-hour shifts, seven days per week.

Codling Wind Park is a proposed offshore wind farm in the Irish Sea, set in an area called Codling Bank, approximately 13-22 kilometers off the County Wicklow coast, between Greystones and Wicklow Town.

The project, which is expected to have a capacity of up to 1.5 GW, is a 50:50 joint venture between EDF Renewables and Fred. Olsen Renewables.

Codling represents one of the largest energy infrastructure investments in Ireland this decade and is set to become the country’s largest offshore wind farm.

