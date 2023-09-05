Svitzer’s first TRAnsverse tug launched in Türkiye

September 5, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Svitzer’s first next-generation, multi-purpose tug has been launched at Sanmar Shipyards Tuzla in Türkiye.

Sanmar Shipyards

The TRAnsverse tug joins the wide product portfolio of Sanmar’s electric-powered ElectRA Tugs, along with LNG-fuelled, hybrid, methanol and autonomous tugs.

The vessel has an overall length of 25.8 meters, a molded beam of 12.0 meters, a molded depth of 4.5 meters and a maximum draft of 6.3 meters. It was designed by Robert Allan, according to the requirements of Svitzer, and with a contribution from Sanmar Shipyards.

The tug features an omni-direction hull form and propulsion, steering forces over the full range of speeds and maneuvers. It is scalable and suitable for all types of harbor and terminal towage operations, according to the shipbuilder.

Its two main engines further enhance the tug’s green credentials by complying with the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) Tier lll emissions regulations while driving two ASD fixed-pitch propellers. It can achieve a bollard pull of 60 tonnes. In addition to its design emphasis has been put on ease of operation for the onboard crew of up to six.

“We are really looking forward to deliver the tug and compare the performance of TRAnsverse design and find out with Tractor Azimuth and Tractor Voith design tugs.,” Ali Gurun, Chairman of Sanmar Shipyards, said.

In May 2023, Svitzer ordered two new TRAnsverse tugs for its Australian business from Uzmar Shipyard.

According to Svitzer, the TRAnsverse tugs deliver an estimated 10-15% reduction in fuel use compared to other tugs on the market, noting that the new ones will be built to a specification that also enables biofuel operations bringing tank-to-wake carbon emissions to zero.