Swire Projects inks long-term charter deal with Nordic Projects & Finance

November 22, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Swire Projects, the projects division of Swire Shipping, has signed an agreement with the Hamburg-based Nord­ic Pro­jects & Fin­ance (NPF) for the long-term charter of six multipurpose (MPP) heavy-lift vessels.

As disclosed, the long-term charters include four 12700dwt and two 19600dwt MPP vessels built between 2007 and 2011.

Upon completing their current charters, the vessels will be delivered to Swire Projects from December 2021.

According to the shipping services provider, the terms of the charter remain confidential.

“We are very pleased to partner with Nordic Project & Finance on these charters as we grow our core operating fleet. The addition of these MPP vessels is a significant leap forward in our plans and long-term strategy for expanding our projects business“, said Namir Khanbabi, general manager at Swire Projects.

We are looking forward to operating these vessels in the market and developing our service offering to the project sector”.

Established in October 2020, Swire Projects provide specialist shipping services to the energy, renewable and infrastructure sector.

As informed back then, the company is working closely with the various marine service activities of the Swire Group to develop an independent global strategy in the MPP and heavy-lift segment.