CNCo creates new specialist project division

October 13, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

The China Navigation Company (CNCo), part of Swire Group, has launched Swire Projects, a new project division, to provide specialist shipping services to energy, resource & infrastructure sector.

As informed, Swire Projects will be working closely with the various marine service activities of the Swire Group to develop an independent global strategy in the MPP & Heavylift segment.

The new division will be led by Namir Khanbabi, General Manager of Swire Projects, based in Singapore and will have global coverage. Swire Projects has also hired three senior project managers who will lead the Americas team that will be based in Vancouver and Houston.

“By bringing together trade routes, fleet, and expertise across the Swire Group’s marine activities, Swire Projects is set to lead a … network of resources, enabling … shipping solutions to service clients in the project logistics sector, particularly project forwarders, EPCs, Heavy Civil and offshore energy construction players,” Khanbabi commented.

Namir Khanbabi, General Manager of Swire Projects. Photo: CNCo

Working closely with Swire Bulk, global project parceling services can be offered to the sector particularly for wind cargo components, tubulars and heavy civil infrastructure material, the company said.

Swire Bulk’s global network will also enable the Projects team to participate in early works infrastructure requirements where bulk construction materials are required for civil and marine infrastructure. This includes offering trans-shipment solutions in order to access draft restricted or undeveloped facilities.

In addition to utilising CNCo’s fleet of 180 vessels operating in a global dry-bulk network as well as dedicated MPP services, Swire Projects will also operate specialised tonnage tailored to specific project requirements.

For offshore projects, Swire Projects can offer fully integrated ocean transportation solutions working in close alliance with Swire Pacific Offshore.

“Sustainability and safety are as critical as ever and continue to be at the forefront of our business through our divisional and group wide SwireTHRIVE directives and our long-standing safety directive, to operate within Zero Harm,” Khanbabi continued.

Founded in 1872 in Shanghai, CNCo is the wholly-owned deep-sea ship owning and operating division of the multinational Swire Group. The company operates a global network of multipurpose liner services for the transportation of containerised, breakbulk, heavy lift and project cargoes in addition to providing dry bulk and bulk logistics services on a worldwide basis through its business divisions – Swire Shipping, Swire Bulk and Swire Projects.