Sypris wins on two high-pressure energy projects

February 8, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Sypris Technologies, a subsidiary of Sypris Solutions, has recently received orders for its Tube Turns D-bolt and Tool-less specialty closures for use in high-pressure oil and gas applications.

Specifically, contracts include the Anchor Field development project in the Gulf of Mexico and the planned upgrade of a natural gas pipeline system in North America.

Production for both awards will begin immediately and should complete prior to year-end.

Sypris has not disclosed the financial details surrounding the deals.

The Anchor Field

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago Chevron takes FID for Anchor project in Gulf of Mexico Posted: about 1 year ago

The Anchor project is in the Green Canyon, approximately 225 kilometres off Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico. It sits in water depths of up to 1.520 metres.

The initial development of the project will require an investment of approximately $5.7 billion. Stage 1 of the Anchor Field development consists of a seven-well subsea development and semi-submersible floating production unit. First should flow in in 2024.

The Anchor will be the first-ever, high-pressure development in the deepwater gulf. The planned facility has a capacity of 75,000 barrels of oil and 28 million cubic feet of gas per day.

For the purpose of the project, Sypris will provide specialty, high-pressure Tube Turns D-bolt closures. They rate up to 4,885 psi with Inconel Alloy 625, a nickel-based superalloy that possesses high strength properties and also has resistance to elevated temperatures.

Gas transmission upgrade project

The company also received an award to supply the closures for a multiple compressor system upgrade on a natural gas transmission pipeline system located in North America.

The project is part of an EPA program to reduce emissions from aging equipment.

Consequently, Sypris will supply 1,200 psi Tube Turns Tool-less closures 72” in diameter, that weigh 11.25 tons each.

Brett Keener, general manager of Sypris Technologies, also said:

“Sypris continues to be a leader in supplying engineered products to support major energy projects around the globe. We are able to meet the demanding requirements of these type of projects by leveraging our extensive experience in engineering and manufacturing high-quality products. We are proud to be a part of enhancing energy infrastructure and contributing to environmental protection.”