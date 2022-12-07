Tallink takes delivery of LNG-fueled shuttle ferry

December 7, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Tallink Superfast Ltd, a subsidiary of Estonian shipping company Tallink Grupp, has taken delivery of the new fast passenger ferry MyStar from Finnish shipbuilder Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC).

MyStar. Courtesy of RMC

Described as “the newest and most technologically advanced vessel on the Baltic Sea”, MyStar was delivered on 7 December and will start operating on 13 December from Tallinn to Helsinki.

The construction of MyStar began in April 2020 and the ship was christened and floated out in August 2021.

The 212-metre-long vessel can accommodate 2,800 passengers and up to 750 passenger vehicles. It is equipped with modern dual-fuel engines capable of running on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and marine diesel oil.

MyStar also features technology and solutions that meet all current and know future emissions requirements, the shipowner said.

In addition to dual-fuel propulsion, the ferry comes with a shore-to-ship power solution which is a part of Twin-Port 3 measure and is co-financed by the EU The Connecting Europe Facility (CEF).

The shore power solution was inaugurated back in 2020 in Tallinn Old City Harbour when Tallink Grupp’s vessel Victoria I was connected to shore power for the first-ever such charging in Estonia.

Last year, Tallink contracted technology company ABB to provide a shore connection solution for the shuttle vessel Megastar.

