Rauma Marine launches Tallink’s LNG-fueled shuttle ferry

August 12, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Finnish shipbuilding company Rauma Marine Constructions launches MyStar, an eco-friendly LNG-powered shuttle ferry owned by Estonian shipping company Tallink Grupp.

Rauma holds a christening and float-out ceremony for the 50,000 gross tonnage fast ferry as a part of the launching.

The vessel will use LNG as its main fuel to meet all the current and future known emission regulations.

To remind, the construction of MyStar began in April 2020, with the delivery planned for January 2022.

Moreover, this is also the largest passenger car ferry the company is building at Rauma shipyard to date.

MyStar will be 212 meters long and 30.6 meters wide. It can accommodate a total of 2,800 passengers and 200 crew members.

It will sail the Tallinn-Helsinki route, connecting the capitals of Estonia and Finland.