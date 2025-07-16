TEAMER expands technical support with subsea firm
Back to overview
Home Marine Energy TEAMER expands technical support with subsea firm

TEAMER expands technical support with subsea firm

Outlook & Strategy
July 16, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Texas-based 3U TECHNOLOGIES has been added to the U.S. Testing Expertise and Access for Marine Energy Research (TEAMER) facility network.

Source: TEAMER

According to TEAMER, the company name refers to “Underground Underwater Under-Ice,” reflecting its capability to support a wide range of subsea numerical modelling and analysis needs for TEAMER-supported marine energy projects.

3U’s engineers are said to bring more than three decades of experience in subsea power and data connectivity, covering technical challenges in deploying offshore installations and ensuring grid connection reliability. 

The company’s support types include non-open water testing, expertise-based advisory, and numerical modelling and analysis. It is said to be positioned to assist in application areas such as operations, site characterization, component integration, and the development of standards, auxiliary systems, cables, mooring, foundations, and anchoring. Its relevance spans across marine energy technologies including current, tidal, and wave energy systems.

3U Technologies is well-prepared to provide a wide variety of subsea Numerical Modeling & Analysis and Expertise support for TEAMER technical support recipients.” said TEAMER.

The facility’s strength lies in its integration of advanced numerical modelling, such as Orcaflex-based dynamic cable analysis, and field-tested subsea engineering knowledge. 

This is said to include specification development and technical testing for subsea power and data connectors, cable protection strategies, mooring options, and subsea interconnect systems. 3U also offers support for project planning and execution, site data analysis, marine infrastructure consulting, procurement, and QA/QC procedures, and risk assessment for procurement, installation, and long-term operation.

TEAMER’s 17th Request for Technical Support (RFTS17) is open until October 3, 2025. Applicants must coordinate with an approved TEAMER facility before applying.

In May, Thompson Metal Fab (TMF) joined TEAMER facility network as a technical support provider in manufacturing design, focusing on constructability, scheduling, and cost for marine energy developers.

Related Article

California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo’s Cal Poly Pier also joined the TEAMER facility network, expanding testing capabilities for marine energy technologies.

𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐬𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞 ⤵️

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐰𝐢𝐧-𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟑𝟏!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS
Related news

List of highlighted news articles