Techcross BWMS for Anthony Veder fleet

September 17, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

South Korean ballast water management system (BWMS) manufacturer Techcross has secured an order for ballast water management systems (BWMS) from a Dutch gas shipping company Anthony Veder.

As informed, Techcross Europe Office signed a contract to install BWMSs on the company’s fleet of ships.

Under the deal, Anthony Veder’s 13 vessels will be equipped with a direct electrolysis ballast water management system, Electro-Cleen System (ECS).

Depending on the size of the vessel, products with 300 to 450 tons will be delivered sequentially by 2024, and delivery to the first vessel will begin immediately from the third quarter of this year.

Founded in 1937, Anthony Veder is a shipping company specializing in the transportation of petrochemical products such as gas, LNG, and LPG. Currently, 31 vessels are being operated, and in order to comply with the BWM Convention enacted by the IMO, various ballast water management systems have been listed as candidates since 2019 and suitable products have been thoroughly reviewed.

“As we provide system installation and service over the next several years, we hope to maintain a continuous and steady partnership between the two companies,” said the representative of Techcross Europe Office.