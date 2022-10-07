Technical challenges postpone launch of Baltic Pipe receiving terminal

October 7, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Commissioning of Baltic Pipe’s receiving terminal in Western Jutland is set to be further delayed due to technical challenges. This, however, will have no impact on the gas volumes sent to Poland.

The receiving terminal for gas from Norway’s Europipe II should have been commissioned this Saturday, 8 October, but has been postponed to 20 October.

Energinet stated that the delay is due to challenges with the control systems, among other things.

“The technical challenges on the complex plant are so challenging that we cannot go into operation in Nybro as planned. We notified the gas market of this today, Friday. We are working hard to solve the problems, and fortunately we have good cooperation with our contractors on site,” said Torben Brabo, Energinet’s director of international relations.

The delay means that gas from Europipe II cannot flow into Baltic Pipe via Nybro until 20 October. This will not affect the volume of gas to Poland.

To remind, Baltic Pipe was commissioned with partial capacity on 1 October. The volume of gas to Poland will be continuously increased until full commissioning at the end of November.

As previously announced, commissioning at full capacity, up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year, can take place before originally planned because the work of laying the last pipelines in the ground in East Jutland and in West Funen has progressed faster than expected.

The last weld on the underground gas pipeline section was carried out this week, Energinet added.

