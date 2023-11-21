Illustration; Source: Technip Energies
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Technip Energies: Global deployment of CCS needed in all sectors as ‘essential’ piece of decarbonization puzzle
Premium

Technip Energies: Global deployment of CCS needed in all sectors as ‘essential’ piece of decarbonization puzzle

November 21, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

France’s engineering and technology company Technip Energies has hosted a webinar on the topic of carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS), portraying it as an “essential component” of the energy system, which is paving the way toward achieving net-zero goals. As global players embark on emission reduction quests, the French firm is adamant that CCUS is part of the solution to the climate woes. Which steps need to be taken to enhance the viability of this decarbonization tool in the energy transition arsenal?

This article is exclusive for subscribers

Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 6,50/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now

Starter Trial

€ 0free for 4 weeks

Features

  • Unlimited access for 4 weeks
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Try for free
Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 6,50/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now

Yearly subscription

€ 66/ year

Save 15%

Features

  • Pay yearly
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now
Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Illustration; Source: Technip Energies