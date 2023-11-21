Premium
Technip Energies: Global deployment of CCS needed in all sectors as ‘essential’ piece of decarbonization puzzle
France’s engineering and technology company Technip Energies has hosted a webinar on the topic of carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS), portraying it as an “essential component” of the energy system, which is paving the way toward achieving net-zero goals. As global players embark on emission reduction quests, the French firm is adamant that CCUS is part of the solution to the climate woes. Which steps need to be taken to enhance the viability of this decarbonization tool in the energy transition arsenal?
