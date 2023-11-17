Illustration; Source: TotalEnergies
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy In focus: Energy and maritime plays shaping greener future to wean the world off fossil fuels
Premium

In focus: Energy and maritime plays shaping greener future to wean the world off fossil fuels

November 17, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

As COP28 draws closer, various attempts at setting up stronger global energy democracy ties are making their presence known in a bid to power up climate solutions with sustainable energy and get coal, oil, and gas off the grid to prevent climate breakdown and ensure a target to triple renewables by 2030 is set in stone. These steps are not just being taken to phase out fossil fuels, but also to enable a just energy transition to a low-carbon and green world, bringing the funds to tackle climate chaos to those in need and forcing the world powers and major countries in the energy arena to tilt the policy and investment landscape to renewables. This week saw Europe entrench its position as the decarbonization trailblazer, with the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, Denmark, and Belgium spearheading the new wave of projects.

This article is exclusive for subscribers

Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 6,50/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now

Starter Trial

€ 0free for 4 weeks

Features

  • Unlimited access for 4 weeks
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Try for free
Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 6,50/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now

Yearly subscription

€ 66/ year

Save 15%

Features

  • Pay yearly
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now
Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Illustration; Source: TotalEnergies