In focus: Energy and maritime plays shaping greener future to wean the world off fossil fuels

As COP28 draws closer, various attempts at setting up stronger global energy democracy ties are making their presence known in a bid to power up climate solutions with sustainable energy and get coal, oil, and gas off the grid to prevent climate breakdown and ensure a target to triple renewables by 2030 is set in stone. These steps are not just being taken to phase out fossil fuels, but also to enable a just energy transition to a low-carbon and green world, bringing the funds to tackle climate chaos to those in need and forcing the world powers and major countries in the energy arena to tilt the policy and investment landscape to renewables. This week saw Europe entrench its position as the decarbonization trailblazer, with the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, Denmark, and Belgium spearheading the new wave of projects.