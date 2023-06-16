TechnipFMC and Chevron ink 20-year framework agreement

June 16, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

TechnipFMC has signed a 20-year framework agreement with Chevron Australia under which it will provide its subsea production systems to the energy giant.

Source: TechnipFMC

Under the framework agreement, TechnipFMC may provide its Subsea 2.0 configure-to-order subsea production systems for gas field developments off Australia’s northwest coast.

The deal covers the supply of wellheads, tree systems, manifolds, controls, flexible jumpers, and flying leads.

The production systems will be manufactured at TechnipFMC’s dedicated Subsea 2.0 facility in Nusajaya, Malaysia.

Jonathan Landes, President of Subsea at TechnipFMC, said: “Subsea 2.0 is field-proven technology, which reduces engineering complexity and shortens lead times. We are delighted to have the opportunity to support Chevron’s gas production needs under this long-term agreement.”

TechnipFMC just yesterday, 15 June, announced it had secured a contract with Australia’s energy giant Woodside Energy for the delivery of flexible pipes and umbilicals for a project offshore Western Australia.

The contract is defined as “significant”, meaning it is worth between $75 million and $250 million.