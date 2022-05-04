TechnipFMC expands Yellowtail workscope

May 4, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

TechnipFMC has secured an additional contract and received notice to proceed from ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana for its Yellowtail development in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.

The new flexibles contract covers six risers said to be qualified for high pressure and high temperature.

TechnipFMC has also been given full notice to proceed with the previously announced contract for the subsea production system, following ExxonMobil’s final investment decision last month.

The initial award, announced in November 2021, will see the company provide project management, engineering, manufacturing and testing capabilities for the subsea production system.

The scope includes 51 enhanced vertical deepwater trees (EVDT) and associated tooling, as well as 12 manifolds and associated controls and tie-in equipment.

“We are thrilled that our partnership with the Stabroek Block operator continues to grow. We have an established presence in Guyana to accommodate the level of activity there and we’re committed to further developing local capabilities,” said Jonathan Landes, president, Subsea at TechnipFMC.

The majority of the total contract awards will be included in the company’s second quarter inbound orders.

TechnipFMC currently employs 70 Guyanese and expects to continue to hire and train additional local staff in support of these awards.

The Stabroek Block has a surface of 26,800 square kilometers. Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited is the operator and holds a 45% interest in the Block. Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. holds a 30% interest and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CNOOC Limited, holds a 25% interest.

Yellowtail is the fourth project that has been identified within the Stabroek Block and will see the development of the Yellowtail and Redtail fields. The start-up is anticipated in late 2025, pending government approvals and final project sanctioning.