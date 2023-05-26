TechnipFMC scores iEPCI contract for Shell’s Gulf of Mexico development

May 26, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Energy giant Shell has awarded TechnipFMC with an integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (iEPCI) contract for a deepwater project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Source: Shell

Under the contract defined as “significant”, TechnipFMC will supply the subsea tree systems in addition to the EPCI of the umbilical, riser, and flowline systems for the Dover development.

The project will tie back to Shell’s operated Appomattox production hub, where TechnipFMC previously supplied and installed the subsea production systems.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, said: “Dover represents a continuation of our decades-long relationship with Shell. We look forward to helping extend production in this prolific basin.”

TechnipFMC defines a “significant” contract as worth between $75 million and $250 million. This award will be included in inbound orders in the second quarter of 2023.

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago Shell sanctions deepwater project in U.S. Gulf of Mexico Posted: 2 months ago

Located within Mississippi Canyon, approximately 170 miles offshore southeast of New Orleans, Louisiana, in about 7,500 feet of water, Dover was discovered in 2018 and Shell holds a 100 per cent working interest in the asset.

The company took a final investment decision (FID) for the project in March. Production is expected to begin in late 2024 or early 2025, while the development is expected to produce up to 21,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) at peak rates.