TECO 2030 kicks off manual production of hydrogen fuel cell stacks

April 27, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Norwegian cleantech company TECO 2030 has started manual production of hydrogen fuel cell stacks at its Innovation Center in Narvik, Norway.

The manual production of fuel cell stacks is an essential step towards the commercialization of TECO 2030’s fuel cell technology, the company emphasized.

The fuel cell stacks are the core of TECO 2030’s hydrogen fuel cell system, which will provide power for marine and land-based applications.

“This is something we have been waiting for since the start of the development process. I am delighted to announce the start of manual fuel cell stack production at our Innovation Center in Narvik,” said Tore Enger, Group CEO of TECO 2030.

“This is a significant milestone in our journey to commercialize our fuel cell technology and provide a cleaner, more sustainable alternative to traditional fossil fuels.”

The fuel cell system is developed for marine applications, and following strict classification approvals. The system is designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy efficiency in various applications, including marine transport, power generation, and heavy-duty transportation.

With the start of manual fuel cell stack production, TECO 2030 is on track to deliver on its commitment to providin sustainable solutions to shipowners and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and address climate change in energy-intensive industries.

To remind, TECO 2030 has recently achieved a prerequisite required to release the NOK 50 million ($4.6 million) grant from Innovation Norway. The grant is intended to boost the deployment of its PEM fuel cell technology in applications for the shipping and heavy-duty industry.

The company also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an undisclosed party for cooperation on several fuel cell projects which in total could represent 50 MW of fuel cell output.

The projects represent marine fuel cells and on-shore stationary fuel cell systems on megawatt scale. Fuel cells are hydrogen engines that generate electricity through a mechanism that doesn’t require combustion, meaning they produce fewer pollutants than conventional, combustion-based power generation technologies.