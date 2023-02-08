TECO 2030, Shell, and partners launch HyEkoTank project

February 8, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

TECO 2030, Shell, and consortium partners have started the HyEkoTank project which has been awarded a €5 million grant under the European funding scheme HORIZON EUROPE.

The project started on 1 February and is planned to last for 3 years, with the ultimate goal of eliminating emissions during voyages and in port.

TECO 2030 said it aims to retrofit six 400 kW fuel cell modules in a container solution and demonstrate power supply for both propulsion and auxiliary loads using hydrogen with zero emissions as fuel.

“I am excited to see the support from the European Union (EU) and Shell in realising a retrofit project with the goal of demonstrating zero emission voyage and port operations. This is one of the largest marine fuel cell projects in the world that I am aware of, and we will do our best to prove that fuel cells are the name of the game in decarbonising heavy-duty marine applications,” said Tore Enger, Group CEO TECO 2030.

Carl Henrickson, General Manager Technology, Innovation and Digitalisation, Shell Shipping and Maritime, said: “Shell is proud to be a part of this fuel cell project, which aims to demonstrate the viability of hydrogen as a zero-carbon fuel for the maritime sector.”

“Our target is to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050. and to accelerate this transition we are partnering with customers and businesses from across the sectors. Shell will purchase the fuel cell system and provide the renewable hydrogen to power this pioneering project as we continue to drive innovation to deliver the cleaner energy solutions that our customers need.”

The partners involved in the project aside from TECO 2030 and Shell are Ektank AB, Blom Maritime AS, TECO Solutions AS, Umoe Advanced Composites AS (UAC), FKAB Marine Design, Neste Oyj, and UiT – the Arctic University of Norway.

